BlackBuck Shares Surge Despite Promoters Likely Selling Stake Worth Rs 240 Crore
Shares of BlackBuck Ltd., the brand that operates Zinka Logistics, is buzzing in trade on Tuesday's session, with gains of almost 2%. This comes amid reports of Zinka's three promoters selling a combined stake worth Rs 240 crore.
The shares of BlackBuck are currently trading at Rs 695.5, reaching an intraday high of Rs 702. This compares to Monday's closing price of 683.
The sharp uptick in BlackBuck stock comes even after the three promoters - Rajesh Kumar Naidu Yabaji, Chanakya Hridaya and Ramasubramanian Balasubramaniam - likely sold 3.6 million shares or 2% of the company's total equity.
As per the terms of the deal seen by NDTV Profit, the shares will be offered at a base price of Rs 670, which represents a discount of up to 1.9% compared to Monday's closing price.
The deal includes a 12-month lock-up period, with IIFL Capital acting as the sole broker of the transaction.
Yabaji, who owned 11.81% equity as of Sept. 2025, serves as the CEO as well as the Chairman and Managing Director of Blackbuck.
Hridaya, who is currently the Executive Director, owned a 7.89% stake in the company during the same period while Ramasubramanian, another Executive Director, owned 7.42%.
It must be noted that the promoters had sold a minor stake in the company earlier in the year, with Yabaji's stake going down from 12.09% to 11.81%.
Earlier in the year, BlackBuck's investor Quickroutes International also sold a 9% stake in the company through a black deal.
Despite all the selling, Blackbuck has given stellar returns to investors in the near-term, with the stock zooming more than 163% over a period of last 12 months. Since the turn of 2025, the stock has gained more than 50%.