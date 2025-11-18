BlackBuck Shares Surge Despite Promoters Likely Selling Stake Worth Rs 240 Crore

Shares of BlackBuck Ltd., the brand that operates Zinka Logistics, is buzzing in trade on Tuesday's session, with gains of almost 2%. This comes amid reports of Zinka's three promoters selling a combined stake worth Rs 240 crore.

The shares of BlackBuck are currently trading at Rs 695.5, reaching an intraday high of Rs 702. This compares to Monday's closing price of 683.

The sharp uptick in BlackBuck stock comes even after the three promoters - Rajesh Kumar Naidu Yabaji, Chanakya Hridaya and Ramasubramanian Balasubramaniam - likely sold 3.6 million shares or 2% of the company's total equity.

As per the terms of the deal seen by NDTV Profit, the shares will be offered at a base price of Rs 670, which represents a discount of up to 1.9% compared to Monday's closing price.

The deal includes a 12-month lock-up period, with IIFL Capital acting as the sole broker of the transaction.