VE Commercial Vehicles Forays Into Small CV Segment

VE Commercial Vehicles on Saturday announced its foray into the small commercial vehicle segment with the global unveiling of the EV First Eicher Truck at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), unveiled the range which spans from 2T to 3.5T GVW.

The first product under the range is scheduled for customer trials in April 2024, with commercial roll-out expected in the first quarter of 2025.