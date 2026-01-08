Business NewsMarketsSEBI Facilitates Digital Signature Certificate Functionality For FPIs
SEBI Facilitates Digital Signature Certificate Functionality For FPIs

This is expected to significantly simplify and speed up the onboarding of overseas investors.

08 Jan 2026, 11:06 PM IST i
SEBI
SEBI introduces new digitising measures. (Image: PTI)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Markets regulator SEBI on Thursday announced a major step towards fully digitising the foreign portfolio investor (FPI) onboarding process by enabling seamless Digital Signature Certificate functionality on its Common Application Form (CAF) portal.

In a statement, SEBI said a new Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) feature, developed in collaboration with Indian DSC issuers, has now been integrated into the CAF system, allowing FPI registration and DSC application to be completed through a single, unified workflow.

In March 2023, SEBI permitted FPIs to use digital signatures for the the execution of CAF and other registration-related documents.

With the latest enhancement, applicants can now apply for a DSC directly while submitting their CAF, removing the need for a separate, parallel process.

To help market participants adopt the facility, SEBI has made detailed process flows and frequently asked questions available on the India Market Access Portal.

FPI applicants have been encouraged to make optimal use of this enhanced digital functionality to ensure a faster and more efficient registration experience, SEBI said.

