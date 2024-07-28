US Fed Interest Rate Decision, Q1 Earnings To Drive Stock Markets This Week, Say Analysts

"This week, the focus will shift to global cues, particularly the US markets,” Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investmart Ltd. said.

The US Federal Reserve is set to announce its interest rate decision on July 31, which will be crucial as the market anticipates a potential rate cut soon this year.

“Additionally, other macroeconomic data from the US and China will be closely monitored. On the domestic front, Q1 earnings will remain a key trigger, with many large companies scheduled to report their results," Meena said.