Restaurant Brands Asia Promoter Sells 2.16% stake For 113 Crore To Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Promoter entity Everstone Capital on Wednesday sold a 2.16% stake in Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 113 crore through an open market transaction while Mirae Asset Mutual Fund picked up a stake in the company.

Restaurant Brands Asia, formerly known as Burger King India Ltd, is a part of US-based Restaurant Brands International Inc. It owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs.