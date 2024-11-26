India's Meat Production Sees 5% Rise In 2023-24
India's meat production rose nearly 5% to 10.25 million tonnes in the last fiscal, according to the government data released on Tuesday.
"The total meat production in the country is estimated as 10.25 million tonnes during 2023-24 and registered a growth of 4.85% over the past 10 years as compared to the estimates of 6.69 million tonnes in 2014-15. Further, the production was increased by 4.95% in 2023-24 over 2022-23," an official statement said.
Major contribution in the total meat production comes from West Bengal with 12.62% share and it was followed by Uttar Pradesh (12.29%), Maharashtra (11.28%), Telangana (10.85%) and Andhra Pradesh (10.41%).
In terms of annual growth rate, the highest annual growth rate has recorded in Assam (17.93%), followed by Uttarakhand (15.63%) and Chhattisgarh (11.70%).
As per the data, the country's total egg production is estimated as 142.77 billion during 2023-24 and registered a growth of 6.8% over the past 10 years as compared to the estimates of 78.48 billion eggs during 2014-15.
Further, the production increased annually by 3.18% during 2023-24 over the preceding fiscal.
The major contribution in the total egg production comes from Andhra Pradesh with a share of 17.85% of total egg production, followed by Tamil Nadu (15.64%), Telangana (12.88%), West Bengal (11.37%) and Karnataka (6.63%).
In terms of AGR, the highest growth rate was recorded by Ladakh (75.88%) and followed by Manipur (33.84%) and Uttar Pradesh (29.88%).
As per the data, the total wool production is estimated as 33.69 million kg during 2023-24, registering a slight growth of 0.22% over last year.
The major contribution in the total wool production comes from Rajasthan with a share of 47.53% followed by Jammu & Kashmir (23.06%), Gujarat (6.18%), Maharashtra (4.75%) and Himachal Pradesh (4.22%).
In terms of annual growth rate, the highest AGR has been recorded by Punjab (22.04%), followed by Tamil Nadu (17.19%) and Gujarat (3.20%).