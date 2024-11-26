NDTV ProfitMarketsIndia's Meat Production Sees 5% Rise In 2023-24
ADVERTISEMENT

India's Meat Production Sees 5% Rise In 2023-24

Major contribution in the total meat production comes from West Bengal with 12.62% share.

26 Nov 2024, 08:51 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>India's meat production rose to 10.25 million tonnes.</p><p>(Photo Source: Envato)</p></div>
India's meat production rose to 10.25 million tonnes.

(Photo Source: Envato)

India's meat production rose nearly 5% to 10.25 million tonnes in the last fiscal, according to the government data released on Tuesday.

"The total meat production in the country is estimated as 10.25 million tonnes during 2023-24 and registered a growth of 4.85% over the past 10 years as compared to the estimates of 6.69 million tonnes in 2014-15. Further, the production was increased by 4.95% in 2023-24 over 2022-23," an official statement said.

Major contribution in the total meat production comes from West Bengal with 12.62% share and it was followed by Uttar Pradesh (12.29%), Maharashtra (11.28%), Telangana (10.85%) and Andhra Pradesh (10.41%).

In terms of annual growth rate, the highest annual growth rate has recorded in Assam (17.93%), followed by Uttarakhand (15.63%) and Chhattisgarh (11.70%).

As per the data, the country's total egg production is estimated as 142.77 billion during 2023-24 and registered a growth of 6.8% over the past 10 years as compared to the estimates of 78.48 billion eggs during 2014-15.

Further, the production increased annually by 3.18% during 2023-24 over the preceding fiscal.

The major contribution in the total egg production comes from Andhra Pradesh with a share of 17.85% of total egg production, followed by Tamil Nadu (15.64%), Telangana (12.88%), West Bengal (11.37%) and Karnataka (6.63%).

In terms of AGR, the highest growth rate was recorded by Ladakh (75.88%) and followed by Manipur (33.84%) and Uttar Pradesh (29.88%).

As per the data, the total wool production is estimated as 33.69 million kg during 2023-24, registering a slight growth of 0.22% over last year.

The major contribution in the total wool production comes from Rajasthan with a share of 47.53% followed by Jammu & Kashmir (23.06%), Gujarat (6.18%), Maharashtra (4.75%) and Himachal Pradesh (4.22%).

In terms of annual growth rate, the highest AGR has been recorded by Punjab (22.04%), followed by Tamil Nadu (17.19%) and Gujarat (3.20%).

ALSO READ

ITC, Tata Consumer Pull The Plug On Vegan Meat Offerings As Trend Fades
Opinion
ITC, Tata Consumer Pull The Plug On Vegan Meat Offerings As Trend Fades
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT