Bitten By The Nvidia Bug? How To Go About Buying Shares Directly Abroad

There are two aspects of the tax element of an investment in stocks abroad.

The first impact hits the investor at the time of making the investment because, under the rules, there will be a tax collected at the source for such investments. The rate now is 20% when the remittance exceeds Rs 7 lakh in a year, so the investor needs to factor this into their cash flow consideration as they will have a lower amount left in their hands to invest once the TCS impact is accounted for.

The other aspect is the taxation of the gains that may arise on the shares that are bought on the overseas stock exchange. The gains from the sale of shares would be classified as capital gains. The shares are, in this case, listed on US stock exchanges, which are not recognised stock exchanges in India, so the holding period for the classification into short-term and long-term capital gains is 24 months. Short-term capital gains for shares sold before 24 months will be added to the individual's income. Long-term capital gains will be taxed at a 20% rate with the benefit of indexation.