Bitcoin’s Rally Stalls After Nearing The Historic $100,000 Level

Bitcoin steadied after a rally toward $100,000 fizzled just shy of the historic level, as traders assess whether optimism stemming from President-elect Donald Trump’s support for crypto is becoming stretched.

The digital asset fell as low as $95,776 on Sunday after coming within $300 of the six-figure milestone on Friday. It rebounded to change hands at $97,550 as of 10:37 a.m. Monday in Singapore, as Trump’s pick of hedge fund executive Scott Bessent for Treasury secretary helped sentiment in global markets.

Investors are worried Bitcoin “will have to take a breather now that it has basically tested the $100,000 level,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co, adding that bullishness around Bitcoin “is getting extreme.”

Trump’s incoming US administration is viewed as a crypto tailwind across Wall Street and beyond. The overall value of the digital-asset market has surged about $1 trillion since the Republican’s victory on Nov. 5.