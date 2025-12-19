Bitcoin Volatility Rises Ahead Of $23 Billion Options Expiry

Options are showing that Bitcoin is heading into the final weeks of 2025 under intense pressure, with around $23 billion in contracts set to expire next Friday that threaten to amplify already-elevated volatility.

The amount accounts for more than half of all the open interest on Deribit, the largest Bitcoin options venue. The looming buildup shows traders are pricing in continued downside risk in what’s become an even more perilous market. Bitcoin saw price swings of over $130 billion within an hour during US trading on Wednesday, triggering a cascade of both long and short liquidations. The broader crypto market has fluctuated around the $3 trillion threshold.

“Markets continue to slide as we head into the New Year, with prices sitting on a knife’s edge,” said Nick Forster, founder at digital assets trading platform Derive.xyz.

Bitcoin jumped as much as 4% to $89,430 on Thursday, before erasing the gains. The largest cryptocurrency by market value is down about 30% since reaching an all-time high of more than $126,000 in early October. It traded at $85,465 at 8 a.m. in Singapore on Friday.