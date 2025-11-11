Bitcoin Traders Are Still Rattled After $340 Billion Wipeout

Flows into exchange-traded funds also show little enthusiasm. US-listed Bitcoin ETFs drew just $1 million in net inflows on Monday, even as stocks and credit rallied after Washington moved to end the government shutdown.

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin remains pinned below its 200-day moving average, now near $110,000 — a threshold analysts see as key for any sustained upside move. Bitcoin has lost about $340 billion in market value since a surprise tariff announcement by Donald Trump triggered record liquidations on Oct. 10.

Despite posting gains for the year, Bitcoin has lagged behind both gold and technology stocks, leaving it vulnerable to rotation by momentum-driven investors. Crypto assets did rise modestly alongside other risk assets following signs of progress in Washington, but the broader tone remains cautious.

Here’s what market participants have to say about the choppy trading.

George Mandres, senior trader at XBTO Trading: It feels like a dead cat bounce. Equities trade risk-on, with expectations that the US government reopening can add more fuel to the rally. In crypto, the sentiment is different for now as the narrative around OG whales (early Bitcoin) buyers, selling a significant amount of coins has received a lot of mind-share. This supply, combined with the pressure on premium on digital asset treasury firms and the lack of new money coming to the space, as proxied by ETF inflows is affecting risk sentiment.