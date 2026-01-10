Bitcoin Stalls At $90,000 As Markets Await Fed, Tariff News

Business NewsMarketsBitcoin Stalls At $90,000 As Markets Await Fed, Tariff News
10 Jan 2026, 08:58 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Bitcoin began rebounding earlier this week during a broader New Year market rally, but it peaked below $94,800 on Monday. (Source: Bloomberg)
Bitcoin is ending its first full week of trading in 2026 little changed — hovering around the $90,000 level and down about 2% from a year earlier.

The original cryptocurrency failed to break above $95,000, keeping it below what has effectively been a price ceiling since an October selloff erased nearly a third of its value. Bitcoin began rebounding earlier this week during a broader New Year market rally, but it peaked below $94,800 on Monday. It was trading at about $90,200 at 4 p.m. in New York on Friday.

Investors are awaiting a slate of policy decisions in Washington covering tariffs, Federal Reserve leadership and cryptocurrency legislation, leaving Bitcoin in a holding pattern. The Supreme Court did not issue an expected ruling on Friday on the legality of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, contributing to Bitcoin’s stasis alongside exchange-traded fund inflows and geopolitical uncertainty, according to Jake Ostrovskis, head of over-the-counter trading at Wintermute.

“We’re seeing classic post-rally consolidation after Bitcoin’s strong start to 2026,” Ostrovskis said.

Stronger-than-expected economic data also weighed on expectations for additional interest-rate cuts, limiting Bitcoin’s momentum toward its all-time high above $126,000 in October.

“Macroeconomic data have generally come in stronger than expected, modestly reducing the probability of a March rate cut and likely adding further near-term pressure on prices,” said James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares.

Some market participants view the price stagnation as constructive.

“Bitcoin is consolidating around $90,000 after a prolonged selloff tied to tax-loss harvesting and fears MSCI would exclude digital-asset treasury companies from major indices,” said Brian Vieten, a senior research analyst covering digital assets and blockchain at Siebert Financial. “With that risk now resolved, selling pressure has largely been exhausted.”

Index provider MSCI shelved a plan this week to remove digital-asset treasuries on the grounds that they behave like investment funds.

Some traders remain bullish on Bitcoin’s longer-term prospects. Butterfill said a price of about $200,000 is achievable by year-end. Ostrovskis said systemic buying would be unlocked again once Bitcoin breaks through the $95,000 psychological barrier, reopening a path to six-figure prices.

“A sustained break above $95,000 likely becomes reflexive,” Ostrovskis said.

