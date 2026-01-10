Bitcoin Stalls At $90,000 As Markets Await Fed, Tariff News

Bitcoin is ending its first full week of trading in 2026 little changed — hovering around the $90,000 level and down about 2% from a year earlier.

The original cryptocurrency failed to break above $95,000, keeping it below what has effectively been a price ceiling since an October selloff erased nearly a third of its value. Bitcoin began rebounding earlier this week during a broader New Year market rally, but it peaked below $94,800 on Monday. It was trading at about $90,200 at 4 p.m. in New York on Friday.

Investors are awaiting a slate of policy decisions in Washington covering tariffs, Federal Reserve leadership and cryptocurrency legislation, leaving Bitcoin in a holding pattern. The Supreme Court did not issue an expected ruling on Friday on the legality of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, contributing to Bitcoin’s stasis alongside exchange-traded fund inflows and geopolitical uncertainty, according to Jake Ostrovskis, head of over-the-counter trading at Wintermute.

“We’re seeing classic post-rally consolidation after Bitcoin’s strong start to 2026,” Ostrovskis said.