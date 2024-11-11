Bitcoin Soars Above $82,000 As Trump Win Boosts Crypto Prospects

(Bloomberg) --Bitcoin rallied past $82,000 for the first time, boosted by President-elect Donald Trump’s embrace of digital assets and the prospect of a Congress featuring pro-crypto lawmakers.

Trump was declared the winner in Arizona, marking a clean sweep of the seven US battleground states. His decisive victory in the presidential election has prompted celebratory chest-thumping from the digital-asset industry, which spent over $100 million backing a range of crypto-friendly candidates.

The largest token climbed as much as 6.1% on Sunday and extended gains to hit an unprecedented $82,497 as of 7:48 a.m. in New York. Bullish sentiment lifted smaller coins too, including Dogecoin, a meme-crowd favorite promoted by Trump supporter Elon Musk, the world’s richest man.

“With the dust from Trump’s victory still settling down, it was only a matter of time before a run-up of some sort occurred given the perception of Trump being pro-crypto, and that’s what we’re seeing now,” said Le Shi, Hong Kong managing director at market-making firm Auros.