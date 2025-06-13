MarketsBitcoin Sinks As Israel Escalates Iran Standoff With Airstrikes
ADVERTISEMENT

Bitcoin Sinks As Israel Escalates Iran Standoff With Airstrikes

Second-ranked token Ether at one point shed about 6.9% of its value.

13 Jun 2025, 08:19 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The losses came after explosions were heard in Tehran, according to local media. (Source: Bloomberg)</p></div>
The losses came after explosions were heard in Tehran, according to local media. (Source: Bloomberg)

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies sank after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in a major escalation.

The largest digital asset slid as much as 3% on Friday morning in Singapore to dip below $103,000, while smaller cryptocurrencies nursed steeper losses, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Second-ranked token Ether at one point shed about 6.9% of its value.

The losses came after explosions were heard in Tehran, according to local media. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that he’s declaring a special state of emergency due to Israel’s “preemptive strike against Iran.” Israel is anticipating a retaliatory drone and missile attack, Katz said.

“Crypto is reacting negatively to news of Israel strikes in Iran, in line with major risk assets,” said Caroline Mauron, co-founder of Orbit Markets, a provider of liquidity for crypto derivatives. “We expect to see technical support around $101,000, but geopolitical news will drive price action from here in the short-term.”

Bitcoin Sinks As Israel Escalates Iran Standoff With Airstrikes

Stocks fell along with equity-index futures while investors rushed to the safety of havens such as Treasuries in the immediate aftermath of the strikes. Crude oil jumped more than 9% while gold also rose.

“While we await further news and a potential response from Iran, we are likely to see a further deterioration in risk sentiment as traders cut risk seeking positions ahead of the weekend,” Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG, said in a note.

Bitcoin was trading at $103,130 as of 9:40 a.m. in Singapore on Friday. 

ALSO READ

Brent Crude Spikes 13% As Israel Carries Out Airstrikes Against Iran
Opinion
Brent Crude Spikes 13% As Israel Carries Out Airstrikes Against Iran
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT