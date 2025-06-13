Bitcoin Sinks As Israel Escalates Iran Standoff With Airstrikes

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies sank after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in a major escalation.

The largest digital asset slid as much as 3% on Friday morning in Singapore to dip below $103,000, while smaller cryptocurrencies nursed steeper losses, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Second-ranked token Ether at one point shed about 6.9% of its value.

The losses came after explosions were heard in Tehran, according to local media. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that he’s declaring a special state of emergency due to Israel’s “preemptive strike against Iran.” Israel is anticipating a retaliatory drone and missile attack, Katz said.

“Crypto is reacting negatively to news of Israel strikes in Iran, in line with major risk assets,” said Caroline Mauron, co-founder of Orbit Markets, a provider of liquidity for crypto derivatives. “We expect to see technical support around $101,000, but geopolitical news will drive price action from here in the short-term.”