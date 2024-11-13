Bitcoin Rises Above $90,000 As Rally Resumes On Trump Optimism

(Bloomberg) --A surge in Bitcoin that paused earlier Wednesday is regaining steam, sending the original cryptocurrency above $90,000 for the first time, as traders assess the remaining market impact of President-elect Donald Trump’s rhetorical support for crypto.

The digital asset is up more than 30% in the wake of Trump’s Nov. 5 election victory, reaching a record of $91,085 at 9:33 a.m. in New York with a more-than 3% gain for the day.