Bitcoin Retreats From $100,000 In Worst Spell Since Trump’s Win

(Bloomberg) --Bitcoin posted its longest losing streak in the period since Donald Trump’s US election victory, after a failed run at $100,000 cooled the speculative fervor sparked by the president-elect’s embrace of crypto.

The digital asset completed a three-day drop of roughly 6% through Monday before trading at $94,000 as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in London. The wider crypto market, up $1 trillion since Election Day on Nov. 5, also stalled.

The difficulty of trying to crack $100,000 for the first time “could convince traders that the top is in, and profits should be locked in now,” wrote Noelle Acheson, author of the Crypto Is Macro Now newsletter. However, any such episode should be “fleeting,” she added.

Cryptocurrencies also faced a bout of risk aversion after Trump roiled global markets by vowing additional tariffs on China as well as US neighbors Canada and Mexico. Stocks struggled and the dollar rose in a sign of investor caution.