Bitcoin Pulls Back As Record Rally Triggers Profit Taking

Bitcoin fell as traders cashed in after a record-breaking rally sent the top digital token above the $120,000 milestone.

The cryptocurrency declined as much 3.2%, the most in more than three weeks, and was trading at $116,925 as of 8:29 a.m. in New York on Tuesday. Second-ranked Ether was down less than 1% and other smaller coins including XRP, Solana also dropped around 2% each.