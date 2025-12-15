Bitcoin Plunges Below $86,000 While Sinking Toward Year's Lows

The largest cryptocurrency has continued to fall with other risk assets in recent weeks but hasn’t rebounded when they have, breaking its usual upside correlation. The slide highlights what analysts see as a market squeezed by weak liquidity and fading risk appetite even after the Federal Reserve’s rate cut last week failed to revive momentum in digital assets.

The last full trading week of 2025 started with stocks, bonds and the dollar wavering as Wall Street geared up for key economic data that will help shape the Federal Reserve rate outlook.

“I would say that broadly, BTC/crypto continues to follow weakness in equity markets, with the sell-off in sync with the equities market as they opened higher and headed lower throughout the US session,” Jiang said.

That hasn’t stopped Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. from buying more Bitcoin. The original digital asset treasury company said earlier Monday that it acquired almost $1 billion in Bitcoin for a second consecutive week.

The majority of Strategy’s most recent acquisitions were made using proceeds from at-the-market sales of its Class A common stock. Critics of Saylor’s model have raised concern that selling the shares is diluting existing equity of shareholders and eroding the formally high premium the stock garnered over its now roughly $59 billion Bitcoin holdings. The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company also sold shares of three of its four classes of perpetual preferred shares to fund the purchases.

Other cryptocurrencies fell more on Monday. Ether, Doge and XRP each dropped around 5%, while shares of crypto-related companies also slumped. Strategy dropped more than 8% and Coinbase Global Inc. slipped almost 6%.

Bitcoin touched a 2025 low of around $74,400 in April, after President Donald Trump’s initial tariff plan upended financial markets worldwide.