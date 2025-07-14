Bitcoin Hits Fresh Record High Of $1,22,000 As Bull Run Continues

"Optimism is also fueled by the Trump administration’s pro-crypto stance pushing for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and easing ETF approval norms," said Himanshu Maradiya, founder and chairman of cryptocurrency and blockchain platform CIFDAQ.

He said macroeconomic shifts like a weaker dollar, rising US treasury demand, and sovereign credit downgrades are further positioning BTC as a hedge.

"With regulatory clarity improving and Coinbase entering the S&P 500, Bitcoin’s case as a mainstream asset has never looked stronger," he added.

Helping to fuel the latest rally was the liquidation of bearish crypto bets at the end of the week, as per Bloomberg News. Traders who shorted Bitcoin bore the brunt of the rapid damage, with over $1 billion in positions wiped out, according to data from Coinglass, the news agency reported.

Bitcoin’s renewed momentum has also spilled over to smaller tokens — second-ranked Ether rose 1.5%, while XRP and Solana both increased about 2.7% around noon in Singapore on Monday.