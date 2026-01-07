Bitcoin Faithful Still Missing Even After Token Reclaims $90,000

Bitcoin has reclaimed the $90,000 level, but the foundations beneath the rally remain fragile as traders stay on the defensive.

There have been few meaningful signs of sustained optimism across crypto derivatives markets despite Bitcoin’s rebound this week. Even as fresh inflows returned to Bitcoin exchange-traded funds last week, the broader market structure has yet to follow. For now, Bitcoin’s price uptick looks more like a reprieve than a resurgence.

Both Bitcoin perpetual and dated futures — where much of the underlying market sentiment in crypto is revealed — show most bets still clustered in short-term contracts. Demand for longer-dated futures remains muted on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, long viewed as a barometer for institutional interest.

“While morale is showing signs of improvement, sentiment remains largely cautious and hands-off, despite the recent uptrend,” Vetle Lunde, head of research at K33 Research, wrote in a report published Tuesday.

Spot volumes, volatility and derivatives leverage all remain near pre-December lows, and 86% of open interest is concentrated in the front-month expiry, Lunde noted. Funding rates for perpetual contracts — another key gauge of risk appetite — have also been subdued, indicating limited bullish positioning, according to the report.