Bitcoin Briefly Tops $93,000 On Trump Agenda, Fed Policy Outlook

Bitcoin spiked above $93,000 for a short period as expectations of further interest-rate reductions by the Federal Reserve added to the impetus from President-elect Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance.

The digital asset rose nearly 6% in the US on Wednesday to a record $93,462 but failed to hold the climb, changing hand at $90,205 as of 6:13 a.m. Thursday in London. The wider crypto market swung between gains and losses.

Speculators are trying to parse whether Trump’s rhetorical support for digital assets will continue to propel Bitcoin, opening a path to $100,000, or give way to a bout of profit-taking after a 34% advance since the US election on Nov. 5.

“After such an extended move it’s reasonable to think we will see opinions shift, resulting in increased two-way flows,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note. “Still, the trend in Bitcoin is higher — for now — and I would expect buyers to kick back in once the liquidation of a concentrated position has run its course and we move to a cleaner position.”