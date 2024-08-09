Biocon Shares Fall As Q1 Revenue Misses Estimates

Shares of Biocon Ltd. erased their opening gains and fell on Friday as it posted a flat revenue in the first quarter of the current financial year, missing analysts' estimates.

Had it not been for the surge in its other income on account of the strategic collaboration between Biocon Biologics and Eris Lifesciences, the company would have reported a loss. It posted an other income of Rs 1,135 crore as against Rs 94 crore in the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing.

The biopharmaceutical company's profit jumped nearly sixfold to Rs 861.8 crore in the June quarter. Its revenue rose 0.3% to Rs 3,432.90 crore. Analysts had projected a revenue of Rs 3,950 crore.

In its post-earnings investor call, the company said its subdued financial performance came in line with its expectations and previous guidance. Biocon expects the September quarter to be muted for generic business, with performance building in the second half of the year.