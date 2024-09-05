Biocon Hits 30-Month High On Report GST Council May Cut Cancer Drugs Tax

Shares of Biocon Ltd. extended gains for the second consecutive session to hit a 30-month high on Thursday after a media report said that the GST Council may lower the tax on cancer drugs.

The 54th GST Council meeting on Sept. 9 is likely to provide relief to cancer drugs like Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, Durvalumab by reducing the GST rate to 5% from the current level of 12%, as per the report.

Biocon is the first company globally to get US FDA approval for biosimilar Trastuzumab in 2017, the biopharmaceutical company said on its website.