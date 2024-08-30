Biocon API Facility Can Now Commence Commercial Supplies To US

Biocon Ltd. can commence commercial supplies for its greenfield active-pharmaceutical-ingredient facility at Visakhapatnam to the US market after it received an establishment inspection report from the Food and Drug Administration.

The EIR follows a pre-approval inspection conducted by the FDA from June 10–14, the biopharmaceutical firm said in an exchange filing on Friday.

In another filing, it said Biocon Pharma Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon, received approval from the FDA for its abbreviated new drug application for daptomycin for injection (500 mg vial).