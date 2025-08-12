Billions Wiped Out As Software Stocks Sink On AI Disruption Fear

Growing worries that artificial intelligence tools could soon disrupt the world’s biggest software businesses are sparking a selloff across the sector.

A 30% plunge in Monday.com Ltd. shares grabbed investor attention in Europe on Tuesday, with some analysts saying the drop reflected concerns over the long-term competitive threat of AI as much as results that failed to meet higher investor expectations.

Such worries fueled big losses across the sector. SAP SE — Europe’s biggest company by market value — dropped as much as 7.1% in Frankfurt, erasing almost €22 billion ($26 billion) at the session low. Smaller peers like Sage Group Plc and Dassault Systemes SE also slid in Tuesday trading.