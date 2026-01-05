Billionaire Ray Dalio Warns US Stocks Will Give Muted Long-Term Returns — Here's Why

Billionaire veteran hedge fund manager Ray Dalio has warned of muted returns on US stocks in the long term, given currently stretched valuations and currency dynamics.

He pointed to high price-to-earnings multiples and low credit spreads, which makes valuations too steep and portends low future equity returns.

"When I calculate expected returns based on where stock and bond yields are using normal productivity growth and the profits growth that results from it, my long-term equity expected return would be at about 4.7% (a sub-10th percentile reading), which is very low relative to existing bond returns at about 4.9%, so equity risk premiums are low," Dalio said in an article on social media platform X.

He said, in 2025, the strong equity returns on Wall Street were due to both strong earnings growth and a P/E expansion. Earnings of US companies were up 12% in dollar terms, the P/E rose by about 5%, and the dividend yield was about 1%, leading to the total return on the benchmark S&P 500 at 18% in dollar terms.