Bikaji Foods Hits Record High, Shares Climb Over 11% In Past Four Days

Bikaji Foods International Ltd.'s shares extended the record-breaking streak on Friday after rising by over 11% in the past four sessions.

The company's net profit rose 40.3% year-on-year to Rs 58 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. Revenue surged 18.7% to Rs 572 crore.

Shares of Bikaji Foods rose as much as 10% during the day to a record high of Rs 879.2 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 2.94% higher at Rs 822.8 apiece, compared to a 0.97% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:57 a.m.