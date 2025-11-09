Bihar Elections, Final Earnings Spree, Lenskart Listing, Infosys Buyback — The Week Ahead

Investors are heading into a busy week packed with domestic corporate actions and political developments.

On the corporate front, several large, well-tracked names, including Power Grid Corp., Astral, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, ONGC and Infosys will turn ex-date for dividends, buybacks or restructuring moves.

The week also features multiple bonus issues and stock splits across mid-cap and small-cap counters, alongside heavy activity across the final week of September quarter earnings.

In the primary market, IPO activity stays in focus with fresh listings from the likes of Groww and Lenskart.

Coming to the political battleground, Bihar is ready to crown its latest ruling party with the second phase of elections kicking off on Nov. 11, and counting of votes on Nov. 14.

Take a look at the line up for the week ahead: