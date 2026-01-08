BHEL Shares Fall 10% — Here's Why Investors Are Selling The PSU Stock

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) have nosedived late in Thursday's trade, despite having confirmed entry into the semi-high-speed rail market earlier in the day.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 270, accounting for a fall of 11% compared to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 303.55. This is the lowest point for the stock in over two months.

BHEL shares have fallen after a block deal, which saw 2.4 million shares change hands. It also comes in the wake of a Reuters report that suggests the Indian government is considering scrapping curbs that restrict Chinese firms from bidding for government contracts.

India is planning to curb the five-year-old restriction in an attempt to normalise commercial ties with Chinese, especially against the backdrop of an easing of diplomatic and border tensions.