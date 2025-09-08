BHEL Share Price Gains After Signing 10-Year Deal With Singapore's Horizon Fuel

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.'s share price rose 1.15% intraday on Monday after it secured a long-term exclusive pact with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies to enter a new market segment.

The state-owned engineering and manufacturing company has signed a 10-year exclusive MoU with a Singapore firm to collaborate on hydrogen fuel cell-based rolling stock for the Indian market. The partnership will focus on business sharing and marks BHEL’s entry into the hydrogen transportation segment.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is India’s largest power generation equipment manufacturer. A Maharatna PSU, BHEL plays a key role in infrastructure development, offering engineering solutions in energy, transportation, and defence sectors across domestic and global markets.