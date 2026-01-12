BHEL, L&T, Nykaa, Eternal Shares In Focus As New Labour Laws To Impact Employee Costs

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. and Zomato parent Eternal are likely to begin reflecting both recurring and one-time impacts on wage costs from the December quarter, following accounting changes linked to India’s new labour codes, according to Jefferies India Strategy.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has notified that companies will need to account for the new labour law starting the December quarter. Jefferies notes that companies with a higher India employee cost-to-profit before tax ratio will be more impacted on a recurring basis.

After a seven-year process, the government made four new labour codes effective from Nov. 21, 2025, merging and updating 29 different central labour laws. A key change with financial implications is the new definition of “wages”, which requires the compliance wage or basic pay to be at least 50% of total remuneration. While detailed rules are still being framed and some states are yet to notify their own regulations, the accounting impact has become immediate following guidance from the ICAI.

On Dec. 26, the Accounting Standards Board of the ICAI issued FAQs clarifying key accounting implications arising from the new labour codes. The ICAI stated that provisions related to gratuity, which is 15 days of pay for every year worked and paid at the time of employee separation, and leave encashment for accumulated leave are effective from Nov. 21. This creates near-term implications for company financials, particularly in the December quarter.