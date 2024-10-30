Bharti Telecom Plans To Raise Up To Rs 11,150 Crore Via Multiple Bonds

Bharti Telecom plans to raise up to Rs 11,150 crore through the issuance of multiple bond issuances and has invited bids for the same on Nov. 4, according to the key information document assessed by NDTV Profit.

The flagship company of Bharti Enterprises plans to raise funds through six bond issuances maturing in three, four, five, seven, 10 years and Nov 15, 2027. The coupon on these bond issuances will be in the range of 8.25–8.90%, the document said.

The bond issuances that are rated AA+ by Crisil Ratings will be allotted on Nov 5. Proceeds of this bond issue will used for making investments and payment of all transaction costs in connection with such investments.

Barclays Bank and Standard Chartered Bank are the lead managers to this bond issuance.