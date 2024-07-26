Top 10 Most Valued Firms Add Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Market Cap Led By Bharti Airtel, TCS

The top 10 most valued firms together added Rs 1.58 lakh crore in market valuation on Tuesday, with telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd. and information technology major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with a rally in equities. HDFC Bank Ltd. was the lone loser for the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 1.76% or 428.75 points, higher at 24,834.85 on Friday. The market valuation of Airtel surged nearly Rs 37,667.8 crore to Rs 9.09 lakh crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top 10 most valued firms.

TCS added Rs 26,034 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 16.07 lakh crore and Reliance Industries Ltd. added Rs 22,869 crore on Friday, with its market capitalisation rising to Rs 20.42 lakh crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank dipped by Rs 227.77 crore to Rs 12.27 lakh crore.