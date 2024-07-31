Top 10 Most Valued Firms Add Rs 30,843 Crore Market Cap Led By Bharti Airtel, TCS

The top 10 most valued firms together added Rs 30,843.6 crore in market valuation on Wednesday, with telecom giant Bharti Airtel Ltd. and information technology major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with a rally in equities. Infosys Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were among losers for the day.

India's benchmark stock indices continued their gains for the fourth consecutive session to end at fresh record closing highs on Wednesday, ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting later in the day. Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. led gains.

Both indices closed at their highest levels. The NSE Nifty 50 closed up 93.85 points, or 0.38% at 24,951 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 285.94 points, or 0.35% higher at 81,741.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 13,629 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 8.98 lakh crore and TCS added Rs 9,751.37 crore on Wednesday, with its market capitalisation rising to Rs 16.07 lakh crore. ITC Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. were also among gainers in the session.