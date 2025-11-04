Bharti Airtel Shares Surge On The Back Of Q2 Earnings — Check Target Price

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd. has surged more than 2.5% in trade on Tuesday on the back of September quarter earnings and a bullish note from Jefferies.

The stock is trading at Rs 2,126, reaching an intraday high of Rs 2,130. This compares to Monday's closing price of Rs 2,074. The stock has given over 32% return over a one-year period.

Bharti Airtel's total revenue in the second quarter saw a solid 5% increase, rising from Rs 49,463 crore to Rs 52,145 crore.

Net profit showed the most significant surge, jumping by 14% from Rs 5,948 crore to Rs 6,792 crore.

Further, the key operational metric of average revenue per user saw a healthy increase of 2.4%, rising from Rs 250 to Rs 256.