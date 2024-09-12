Bharti Airtel Shares Hit 52-Week High On Partnership With Italy's Sparkle

Bharti Airtel's shares hit a 52-week high on Thursday as Airtel Business, the enterprise arm of the company, signed a strategic agreement with Sparkle, Italy’s leading international service provider, for additional capacity on the Blue-Raman submarine cable systems. The scrip gained 4.02%.

This deal will enhance the connection between India and Italy by expanding Airtel’s global undersea cable network, the company informed in an exchange filing.

Under the agreement, Airtel will utilise Sparkle’s infrastructure to increase its capacity on the Blue-Raman route, which provides a low-latency link between Asia and Europe. This move is aimed at strengthening Airtel's ability to meet the growing demand for data services across India and neighbouring regions.

The partnership will also foster new business opportunities and collaborative projects in the Indian subcontinent, leveraging both companies' cable networks. Vani Venkatesh, chief executive officer of global business at Airtel Business, highlighted that the agreement will help Airtel further solidify its position in global connectivity and meet the increasing data needs of its customers.