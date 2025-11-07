Business NewsMarketsBharti Airtel Shares Fall Over 4% After Singtel Reportedly Offloads Stake Worth Rs 10,915 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Bharti Airtel Shares Fall Over 4% After Singtel Reportedly Offloads Stake Worth Rs 10,915 Crore

Singtel likely sold 0.8% stake in the telecom giant, reported Bloomberg.

07 Nov 2025, 10:31 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bharti Airtel shares have risen 27.53% in the last 12 months and 26.57% year-to-date. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Bharti Airtel shares have risen 27.53% in the last 12 months and 26.57% year-to-date. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd. fell 4.35% on Friday after Singtel reportedly offloaded stake worth Rs 10,195 crore (Singaporean $1.15 billion). Singtel likely sold 0.8% stake in the telecom giant, reported Bloomberg.

Singtel directly owns 7.5% stake and indirectly (via Bharti Telecom) owns 20% taking the total ownership stands at 27.5%.

Singtel, the Singapore-based telecommunications giant, holds Airtel shares through its subsidiary, Pastel Ltd. The company sold shares worth Rs 8,568 crore through block deal in May. The company had plans to sell approximately 4.76 crore shares, with the floor price for the block deal set at Rs 1,800 per share. JPMorgan, a multinational investment bank, was said to be the broker for this transaction.

Singtel has been a strategic investor in India's leading telecom provider since 2000. In 2022, Singtel divested a 3.3% stake for Rs 12,895 crore to Bharti Telecom, Airtel's holding company. Additionally, last year, it sold a 0.8% stake for Rs 5,850 crore to Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners.

Singtel has mopped up close to Rs 42,300 crore in the last three years by selling its directly held stake, according to NDTV Profit calculation, while Mittal Family has mopped up close to Rs 31,200 crore in the last one year by selling its directly held stake.

ALSO READ

Bharti Airtel Shares Surge On The Back Of Q2 Earnings — Check Target Price
Opinion
Bharti Airtel Shares Surge On The Back Of Q2 Earnings — Check Target Price
Read More

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today

Bharti Airtel Shares Fall Over 4% After Singtel Reportedly Offloads Stake Worth Rs 10,915 Crore

The scrip fell as much as 4.35% to Rs 2,003.80 apiece after the earnings were announced. It pared losses to trade 4.02% lower at Rs 2,010.40 apiece, as of 10:39 a.m. This compares to a 0.56% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 27.53% in the last 12 months and 26.57% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.21 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.80.

Out of 32 analysts tracking the company, 25 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 2239.69 implies an upside of 11.3%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Off Day's Low As ICICI Bank, Shriram Finance Shares Support
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Off Day's Low As ICICI Bank, Shriram Finance Shares Support
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT