Bharti Airtel Share Price Rises After Ratings Boost From HSBC

Bharti Airtel Ltd. has been upgraded to 'buy' from 'hold', by HSBC Global Research. The brokerage has cited a rise in its average revenue per user and strong growth potential in the home broadband segment.

The shares of the telecom major was trading marginally in the green on Wednesday morning. At the time of publishing the stock was up 0.75%.

The brokerage also revised the target price on the stock to Rs 1,950 apiece from Rs 1,325 apiece, implying a potential upside of 15.6% from the previous close of Rs 1,687.40.