Bharti Airtel Hits Nearly One-Month High After Apple Tie-Up

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd. hit a nearly one-month high on Tuesday after it partnered with Apple Inc. for Apple TV+ and Apple Music in India. The telecom giant entered into a strategic partnership with the California-based company to provide its Apple TV+ and Apple Music services to customers in India, Bharti Airtel said in a press release on Tuesday.

Airtel Xstream customers can explore contents from Apple TV+, which is included with premium Airtel WiFi and postpaid plans, the press release said.

Airtel users will also have access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music. Premium users of Wynk, Bharti Airtel's music application, will get exclusive offers for Apple TV+ and Apple Music, the press release said.