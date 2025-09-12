Bharti Airtel Is A 'Buy' For These Analysts — Check Reason And Price Target

Aditya Arora has given a 'buy' call on Bharti Airtel with a price target of Rs 1,945 and a stop loss of Rs 1,880. This implies an upside of 1.67%.

Brijesh Ail, Head of Technical and Derivatives, Retail Research at IDBI Capital, has also given a 'buy' call on the scrip, with a price target of Rs. 1,938.

He has given a stop loss of Rs 1,896, implying an upside of 1.31%.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Brijesh Ail points to technical charts that may support an uptrend from Bharti Airtel in trade on Friday.

"The Stock is forming a base formation over the last 10 to 15 trading sessions. Yesterday‘s bullish candle formation was supported by volumes," he said.

"The momentum indicator, relative strength indicator (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) have triggered buying. As per derivative, there has been shift in call writing from 1,950 to 2,000. Hence, there is a short-term bounce in the counter," he added.