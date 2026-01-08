Bharti Airtel, Indus Towers Shares In Focus As Jefferies Hikes Target Price; Pegs 2026 As Year Of Telecom

Shares of Bharti Airtel and Indus Towers will be in focus heading into trade on Thursday, in the wake of a recent report from Jefferies, which has pegged 2026 as the year of growth and re-rating in the telecom space.

In its latest note, Jefferies has also hiked target price on both Bharti Airtel and Indus Towers while putting emphasis on Jio's IPO, which could potentially drive up sector valuations.

The brokerage firm has retained buy calls on both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The price target for Airtel has been raised from Rs 2,635 to Rs 2,760, while the Indus Towers target has been increased from Rs 425 to Rs 510.

Bharti Airtel remains the top pick in the sector for Jefferies, which believes that in June 2026 to drive up sectoral revenue.