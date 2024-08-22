Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Add Rs 16,000 Crore In Market Cap, Led By Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank

The top 10 most-valued firms added a cumulative Rs 16,122 crore in market valuation on Thursday, with Bharti Airtel Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were among the losers.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 14,110 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 8.94 lakh crore and ICICI Bank approximately added Rs 11,223 crore with its market cap rising to Rs 8.35 lakh crore. State Bank of India, Infosys Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. were also among the gainers.

The benchmark equity indices pared some of their morning gains but still managed to close higher on Thursday, with the NSE Nifty 50 recording its best streak since the six sessions that ended on May 23.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 41.30 points, or 0.17% higher at 24,811.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 147.89 points, or 0.18% up at 81,053.19. Both indices recorded their highest closing since Aug. 1.