Bharti Airtel Block Deal: Mittal Family To Offer Shares Worth Nearly Rs 7,200 Crore

The promoter Mittal family of Bharti Airtel Ltd. will offload equity worth Rs 7,193 crore via large deals in the secondary market on Wednesday.

Indian Continent Investment Ltd., a foreign promoter entity, will float 3.43 crore shares or 0.56% equity at a floor price of Rs 2,096.7 apiece, according to the termsheet. The floor price represents a 3% discount to Tuesday's closing.

The promoters own 50.27% stake in Bharti Airtel as of September, according to the shareholding pattern on the BSE.

The Mittal family has mopped up close to Rs 31,200 crore in the last one year by selling its directly held stake, as NDTV Profit calculation.

Earlier this month, Singtel, the Singapore-based telecommunications giant, sold Airtel shares through its subsidiary, Pastel Ltd. worth Rs 10,354 crore. The firm had sold shares worth Rs 8,568 crore through block deals in May. Singtel has been a strategic investor in India's leading telecom provider since 2000.