Bharat Rasayan Gets Board Nod For 1:1 Bonus Share Issue, Stock Split
Bharat Rasayan's board has approved a sub-division of existing 41.55 lakh equity shares, as per a regulatory filing.
Bharat Rasayan Ltd.'s board of directors approved a 1:1 issue of bonus share along with a share split, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
According to the filing, the board has approved sub-division of existing 41.55 lakh equity shares with the face value of Rs 10 into 83.10 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 5.
Additionally, the board has also recommended issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 that, 1 equity share(s) of Rs 5 each for every 1 equity share of Rs 5 awarded to the eligible members of the company.
