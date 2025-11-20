Bharat Rasayan Fixes Record Date For 1:2 Stock Split, 1:1 Bonus Issue

Bharat Rasayan Ltd has fixed the record date for the stock split in the ratio of 1:2 and a bonus issue of 1:1 worth Rs 4.15 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company had announced earlier a stock split in the ratio of 1:2. This means that the company will split one share into two shares. Each share with a face value of Rs 10 will be divided into two shares of face value Rs 5. The record date for the stock split is Dec. 12.

A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly. This implies that while the value of stocks that a shareholder has does not change, the number of shares they hold will increase.

The bonus issue involves the issuance of up to 83,10,536 equity shares of the face value of Rs 5 each for every single existing fully paid-up equity share, amounting to about Rs 4.15 crore. The record date for this issue is also Dec. 12.

The deemed date of allotment of bonus equity shares will be Dec. 15, 2025, The bonus shares will be available for trading on the next working date of the allotment which is Dec. 16, 2025.

Shares of Bharata Rasayan closed 1.36% lower at Rs 10,320 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.54% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 2.71% on a year-to-date basis.