Bharat Rasayan Bonus Issue: Board Announces Key Details — Here's What It Means For Investors
Shares of Bharat Rasayan have faced immense pressure in the stock market on Monday, falling more than 5%.
Bharat Rasayan Ltd. said on Monday that that the Bonus Issue Committee of the Board of Directors authorised the allotment of 8,310,536 fully paid-up bonus equity shares.
The company had previously announced a 1:1 bonus share issue, effectively doubling its paid-up share capital following a committee meeting on Monday.
The shares, which carry a face value of 5 rupees, are being issued in a 1:1 ratio. Under this structure, shareholders receive one new bonus equity share for every one existing share held.
ALSO READ
Corporate Actions This Week: Dr Lal PathLabs Bonus Issue; Can Fin Homes To Trade Ex-Dividend — Check Full List
Record Date And More Details
The company had previously set Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, as the record date to determine which shareholders were eligible for the allotment.
Following the move, Bharat Rasayan’s paid-up share capital increased from 8,310,536 shares to 16,621,072 shares. The monetary value of the post-issue capital now stands at approximately Rs. 8.3 crore.
Shares of Bharat Rasayan have faced immense pressure in the stock market on Monday, falling more than 5%.
The stock is currently trading at Rs 2,524 compared to Friday's closing price of Rs 2,657. In the last 12 months, the stock has fallen almost 8% while in the last month, the shares have risen just over 2%.
This comes at a time when the company had posted an underwhelming performance in the second quarter of financial year ending March 2026.
Currently trading at 69, which suggests neutral market sentiment, Bharat Rasayan saw a double-digit decline in both margin and profit in Q2, adding more pressure to the stock.
But it remains to be seen whether sentiment improves in the wake of the bonus share issue.