Bharat Rasayan Bonus Issue: Board Announces Key Details — Here's What It Means For Investors

Bharat Rasayan Ltd. said on Monday that that the Bonus Issue Committee of the Board of Directors authorised the allotment of 8,310,536 fully paid-up bonus equity shares.

The company had previously announced a 1:1 bonus share issue, effectively doubling its paid-up share capital following a committee meeting on Monday.

The shares, which carry a face value of 5 rupees, are being issued in a 1:1 ratio. Under this structure, shareholders receive one new bonus equity share for every one existing share held.