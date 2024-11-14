Why CLSA Is Cautious On Bharat Heavy Electricals Despite Thermal Power Project Win

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. has secured a major order in India's thermal power sector by winning a 16% inflow of NTPC's tender for the current fiscal. Even as CLSA has raised its target price on the stock, its is cautious and maintains an 'underperform' rating due to valuation concerns.

This order represents a strong foothold in India's renewed focus on fossil fuel-based power generation, as the government pushes for energy security amid rising demand. The brokerage has hiked its target price on the stock to Rs 205 per share from Rs 189.

However, this recent uptick in orders does not justify BHEL's pricey valuation, CLSA said.

With the country aiming to add 52 GW to 80 GW of thermal capacity by fiscal 2032, the sector appears poised for growth, creating a window of opportunity for equipment makers like BHEL, the brokerage said. The firm's order book, boosted by India's power expansion goals, is projected to contribute meaningfully to revenues through financial year 2027.

However, CLSA sees BHEL's stock as overvalued, currently trading at a steep 40 times its estimated earnings per share for fiscal 2026. The brokerage highlights that even after incorporating these new orders and anticipated earnings growth, BHEL is priced significantly higher than peers.