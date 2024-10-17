Bharat Forge To Acquire American Axle's Unit AAM India For Rs 544.53 Crore

Bharat Forge Ltd. will acquire AAM India Manufacturing Corp Pvt. Ltd. to expand its operations. The company has entered into a definitive agreement with AAM India to acquire 100% stake, Bharat Forge said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The transaction value of the deal is Rs 544.53 crore.

AAM India is a subsidiary of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

AAM India manufactures axles for light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles like trucks and buses in India. The scope of acquisition involves AAMIMCPL's commercial vehicles' axle business with its manufacturing assets in Pune, Chennai. Bharat Forge will also acquire its India Pune Engineering & Development Centre, the exchange filing said.

The acquisition is subject to terms agreed upon in the share purchase agreement and requisite regulatory approvals from Competition Commission of India, the exchange filing said.