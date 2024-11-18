Bharat Forge Share Price Hits Over Six–Month Low After Analysts Cut Target Price

Bharat Forge Ltd.'s share price declined to the lowest level in over six months as analysts cut target price and earnings per share estimates as they expect challenges from global demand and cyclical headwinds will impact growth in near term. This comes after the company's revenue fell in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Jefferies cut the target price to Rs 1,100 per share from Rs 1,200 apiece, which implied a 17.21% downside from Thursday's closing price. It has retained 'underperform' rating on the stock.

Bharat Forge's consolidated operating profit was 12% below Jefferies' estimates. Weaker than expected standalone performance and disappointing performance in subsidiaries weighed on the Ebitda, the brokerage said in a note.

It retained its cautious approach for Bharat Forge on concerns about cyclical headwinds on exports side and rich valuation. It cut the earnings per share estimates by 5–16% for financial years 2025-2027.

Decline in India commercial vehicles and exports on an annualised basis offset the impact of higher sales in domestic passenger vehicles and industrials, Jefferies said.

The brokerage now awaits defence orders for Bharat Forge, as the business has ramped up well because of exports. Jefferies estimates defence revenue of Rs 270 crore and Rs 330 crore, which implied 16% and 18% of consolidated revenues for financial years 2026 and 2027, respectively.