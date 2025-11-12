Bharat Forge Q2 Review: Brokerages Stay Cautious Despite Strong Quarter — Here's Why

Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd. are in focus on Wednesday's trade, after the company reported strong financials for the September quarter.

The defence major's profit rose 23% to Rs 299.20 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 243.59 crore in the previous quarter of this fiscal.

The company secured new orders worth Rs 1,582 crore including Rs 559 crores in defence in first half of this financial year. As of the first half of this fiscal, the defence order book stood at Rs 9,467 crores.

Indian manufacturing, a key focus area and growth driver for the company registered revenues of Rs 2,746 crore and Ebitda of Rs 676 crore.