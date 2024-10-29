Bharat Electronics' Target Price Hiked By Jefferies As Q2 Ebitda Beats Estimates

Bharat Electronics Ltd.'s second quarter Ebitda beat Jefferies' expectation. The brokerage has raised its target price on the stock to Rs 370 per share and sees a 36% upside. It maintained its 'buy' rating.

BEL's Ebitda was 36% above Jefferies' estimates, on the back of margin expansion. Margins rose 700 bps to 30.3%, compared to an estimate of 23.3%. The company tends to see quarterly volatility in margins. This margin strength provides confidence in BEL's ability to sustain profitability, Jefferies said.

"Company is the market leader in domestic defence electronics and benefits from spend across the army, navy and airforce," the brokerage said.

Bharat Electronics currently boasts of an order book worth Rs 74,600 crore, up 9% year-on-year, which enhances revenue visibility through fiscals 2024 to 2027. The company secured multiple significant orders, including LRSAM and Electronic Warfare missile systems, contributing to a robust pipeline.